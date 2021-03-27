West Bengal Election 2021 | Security officials injured in Purba Medinipur violence; TMC workers hurt in Bankura blast

Representative image

The Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal, which went to polls in the first phase of the Bengal Assembly elections 2021, saw scattered incidents of violence on March 27.

Two security personnel on poll duty in Purba Medinipur’s Satsatamal constituency sustained injuries in a firing incident that was reported early on March 27, reported news agency ANI.

In a separate incident, in the Uttar Kanthi constituency, workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were allegedly attacked at booth number 178; four persons had got injured in the attack that was reported ahead of West Bengal polls phase one.

The ruling Trinamool Congress has, however, accused its main rival – the BJP -- of occupying polling booths in several constituencies of Medinipur district and not letting voters cast their ballot.

The Trinamool leaders alleged that in West Medinipur’s booth number 167, “BJP supporters entered the polling station and voters were not allowed inside. The Presiding Officer is also supporting them.”

The saffron party has also been accused of mobilising men with the help of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

In Bankura district of West Bengal, three TMC workers were injuerd in a blast at the Muraliganj party office. Locals have said: “TMC goons were making bombs inside the party office. It might have exploded suddenly.”

BJP district president Anup Chakraborty has retorted saying “those associated with TMC are trying to terrorise people in the Argoal panchayat area.”