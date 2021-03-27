English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Watch the insightful webinar on Managing Financial Goals amid Falling Interest Rates on March 30 @ 11am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

West Bengal Election 2021 | Security officials injured in Purba Medinipur violence; TMC workers hurt in Bankura blast

In a separate incident, in the Uttar Kanthi constituency, workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party were allegedly attacked at booth number 178; four persons had got injured in the attack that was reported ahead of West Bengal polls phase one.

Moneycontrol News
March 27, 2021 / 03:58 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

The Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal, which went to polls in the first phase of the Bengal Assembly elections 2021, saw scattered incidents of violence on March 27.

Two security personnel on poll duty in Purba Medinipur’s Satsatamal constituency sustained injuries in a firing incident that was reported early on March 27, reported news agency ANI.

In a separate incident, in the Uttar Kanthi constituency, workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were allegedly attacked at booth number 178; four persons had got injured in the attack that was reported ahead of West Bengal polls phase one.

The ruling Trinamool Congress has, however, accused its main rival – the BJP -- of occupying polling booths in several constituencies of Medinipur district and not letting voters cast their ballot.

The Trinamool leaders alleged that in West Medinipur’s booth number 167, “BJP supporters entered the polling station and voters were not allowed inside. The Presiding Officer is also supporting them.”

Close

Related stories

The saffron party has also been accused of mobilising men with the help of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

In Bankura district of West Bengal, three TMC workers were injuerd in a blast at the Muraliganj party office. Locals have said: “TMC goons were making bombs inside the party office. It might have exploded suddenly.”

BJP district president Anup Chakraborty has retorted saying “those associated with TMC are trying to terrorise people in the Argoal panchayat area.”

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the 2021 Assembly elections
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Assembly Election 2021 #Bharatiya Janata Party #Trinamool Congress (TMC) #West Bengal Election 2021
first published: Mar 27, 2021 03:58 pm

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: More than 1 cr investors hold Bitcoin in India; women investors seen rising, says Pareen Lathia, WazirX

D-Street Talk: More than 1 cr investors hold Bitcoin in India; women investors seen rising, says Pareen Lathia, WazirX

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.