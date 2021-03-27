English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Watch the insightful webinar on Managing Financial Goals amid Falling Interest Rates on March 30 @ 11am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

West Bengal Election 2021 | Mamata’s purported audio clip seeking help from Suvendu Adhikari’s aide goes viral

A BJP delegation, led by general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, met Bengal’s Chief Electoral Officer and handed over the tape and claimed that Banerjee abusing her official position to influence the outcome of the election.

Moneycontrol News
March 27, 2021 / 05:57 PM IST
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee


Controversy erupted in poll-bound West Bengal on March 27 after a purported audio clip of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asking BJP district vice president Proloy Pal, an aide of Suvendu Adhikari, to return to the Trinamool Congress went viral.

Pal, who has pledged allegiance to the Adhikari family, also claimed that Banerjee had called him and sought his help. The tape surfaced on the day the state held the first of the eight rounds of voting.

The ruling Trinamool Congress questioned the authenticity of the tape but said there was nothing wrong if the CM was trying to get Pal back in the party.

In the audio clip tweeted by Bengal BJP as well as the party's IT cell chief Amit Malviya, Banerjee is purportedly heard asking Pal to rejoin her party and help her win the Nandigram constituency.

The Chief Minister who switched to Nandigram for this election is up against former confidant and now BJP candidate Adhikari who had played a vital role in Banerjee sweeping to power in 2011 by dislodging the Left Front after 34 years.

Close

Related stories

“You should help us win Nandigram. Look, I know you have some grievances but that is due mostly to the Adhikaris, who never allowed me to get into Nandigram or East Midnapore. I will take care of everything henceforth,” she reportedly told the BJP official.

After the audio clip surfaced, a BJP delegation, led by party general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, met Bengal’s Chief Electoral Officer and handed over the tape. They claimed that Banerjee was using her official position to influence the outcome of the West Bengal election.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said: “First of all, the clip is not verified. We don’t know whether it is true or false but we don’t see anything wrong in a politician calling her former leaders or aides. This is quite natural in politics.”

With PTI inputs

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the 2021 Assembly elections
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Assembly Election 2021 #Nandigram #West Bengal BJP #West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee #West Bengal Election 2021
first published: Mar 27, 2021 05:55 pm

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: More than 1 cr investors hold Bitcoin in India; women investors seen rising, says Pareen Lathia, WazirX

D-Street Talk: More than 1 cr investors hold Bitcoin in India; women investors seen rising, says Pareen Lathia, WazirX

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.