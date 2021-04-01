West Bengal Election 2021 | Here’s how Nandigram has voted in the past

West Bengal Assembly Election 2021: Voter's queue in the early morning today at the Polling Station No- 37 in Ramachandrapur Primary School of 204- Panskura Purba Assembly Constituency of Purbo Medinipur District to cast their vote. (Image: Twitter/@CEOWestBengal)

The Nandigram constituency, which is one of the 30 seats that went to polls in West Bengal on April 1, is probably the most hotly contested seat in this election. Incumbent Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee is fighting out her protégé Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram, who has now joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

It was Nandigram that had catapulted Banerjee to power in Bengal 10 years ago, and it is once again set to decide the fate of the party in the 2021 West Bengal elections. Even if the Trinamool returns to power for the third time in Bengal, the party might lose half its charisma and pride if Nandigram goes to Suvendu Adhikari.

To get a better understanding of the political undercurrent in Nandigram, let us look at how it has voted in the past.

For decades, Nandigram had been a Left bastion with a sporadic Congress leaning. When West Bengal went to polls for the first time in 1951, Nandigram had two assembly constituencies — North and South. The Indian National Congress had won in both at the time.

In 1957, the Congress party had to share the seat with the Communist Party of India, which had won South Nandigram. Five years later, both were back with the Congress again.

In 1967, the Nandigram constituency as we know it, came into being, with the CPI securing a win. The trend continued through seven more elections and the CPI won from Nandigram till the 2006 Bengal Assembly elections, although the Congress had won it twice (in 1969 and 1996) — and the Janata Party once in 1977.

During the 2009 Assembly bypolls, Trinamool Congress had won the Nandigram seat, with Firoja Bibi defeating CPI’s Mohammed Illyas. Illyas had had to resign after he was caught taking money from an NGO.

Incidentally, the journalist who conducted the sting operation — Shanku Deb Panda — recently joined the BJP, switching over from the TMC.

Since 2009, Nandigram has been a TMC bastion. Suvendu Adhikari, who was the face of the Nandigram agitation, had also won the seat for the TMC before he switched over to the BJP earlier this year.

While the battle royale will be fought between Adhikari and Mamata Banerjee, the other leader in the fray are Illyas’s son Sheikh Saddam Hossain, who has quit CPIM-M and will be contesting as an independent from Nandigram. Meanwhile, CPI-M leader Minakshi Mukherjee has been fielded by the Left-Congress-ISF (Indian Secular Front) coalition in Nandigram.