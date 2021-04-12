English
West Bengal Election 2021 | Eight persons should have been shot, not four: BJP leader Rahul Sinha on Shitalkuchi violence

Local media quoted Rahul Sinha commenting on the Shitalkuchi incident at an election rally held on April 12 and saying: “Not four; eight people should have been shot in Shitalkuchi.”

Moneycontrol News
April 12, 2021 / 04:54 PM IST
Bengal BJP leader Rahul Sinha

Rahul Sinha, the West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Habra constituency, allegedly said on April 12 that not four but eight people should have died in the Shitalkuchi violence that took place during the fourth phase of Bengal Assembly elections in Cooch Behar on April 10.

Four persons had died in Shitalkuchi area of West Bengal Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel opened fire at a mob that had gathered outside a polling booth had reportedly gheraoed them and tried to snatch their rifles.

He added: “The Central forces responded appropriately in Sitalkuchi and they will do so again if there is a repeat of what unfolded on that day outside booth number 126.

Earlier, Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh, had raked a controversy by saying that more Sitalkuchi like incidents could be in the offing, if “naughty boys try to take law in their hands”.

He had said: "The naughty boys, who had presumed that the rifles of the central forces were just for a show during election duty, will not dare repeat the same mistake after seeing what happened in Sitalkuchi. This will happen in the whole of Bengal. If anyone dares to take the law into his hands, this will happen to him also."

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) party has written to the Election Commission and lodged a complaint against Dilip Ghosh. The party has sought legal action against the BJP leader and urged the EC to ban him from campaigning for the remaining phases of the assembly elections in Bengal 2021.

With agency inputs
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Assembly Election 2021 #West Bengal BJP #West Bengal Election 2021
first published: Apr 12, 2021 04:54 pm

