West Bengal election 2021 | Congress names two G-23 leaders as star campaigner for third phase of polls

While most Congress G-23 leaders were snubbed in the star campaigners list for Bengal polls this time also, it did feature two of them -- Rajya Sabha MP Manish Tewari and Jitin Prasada, who is the party’s in-charge in the state.

Moneycontrol News
March 22, 2021 / 10:14 PM IST
The Congress party’s star campaigners list for the third phase of the 2021 West Bengal election was released on March 22.

The list featured 30 Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Manmohan Singh, Sachin Pilot, Randip Singh Surjewala, Ashok Gehlot, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Mallikarjun Kharge, Captain Amarinder Singh, and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

The 23 senior Congress leaders who sought an overhaul of the party’s functioning and structure and wrote a strongly worded letter to Sonia Gandhi, continued to be disfavoured by the party’s top brass.

Other prominent G-23 leaders, including veterans such as Ghulam Nabi Azad, who expressly said he is keen on campaigning for the Congress party for the upcoming assembly elections, was kept out of the list submitted to the Election Commission.

Elections to the 294 assembly seats in West Bengal will be conducted in eight phases starting March 27 and ending on April 29. The votes will be counted on May 2.
