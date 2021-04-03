English
West Bengal Election 2021: 41 crude bombs recovered from South 24 Parganas

Poll body officials and West Bengal police recovered the crude bombs on April 2 after they were tipped-off about explosives lying at the Padmapukur area under Pranganj Gram Panchayat in 148 Bhangor Assembly constituency.

Moneycontrol News
April 03, 2021 / 04:02 PM IST
41 crude bombs have been recovered by the Election Commission from West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district (Representational image)

As many as 41 crude bombs have been recovered by the Election Commission from West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district, which is going to polls in the third phase of elections on April 6.

The bombs were discovered by the EC despite tight security measures being in place in the state that is witnessing a high-octane election, where the Bharatiya Janata Party is trying to wrest power from the ruling Trinamool Congress party led by Mamata Banerjee.

Poll body officials and West Bengal police recovered the crude bombs on April 2 after they were tipped-off about explosives lying at the Padmapukur area under Pranganj Gram Panchayat in 148 Bhangor Assembly constituency.

Security personnel and election officials raided the area thereafter and found the bombs hidden inside a bush.

The Deputy Election Officer of the South 24 Parganas has informed that the case is currently being investigated and no arrests have been made yet.

Elections to the 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal are being held over eight phases. The first two phases are over and the third one is slated for April 6. Polls in West Bengal began on March 27 and the counting will be done on May 2.

With IANS inputs

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the 2021 Assembly elections
TAGS: #Assembly Election 2021 #West Bengal Election 2021
first published: Apr 3, 2021 04:02 pm

