West Bengal Election 2021 | 4 die in Cooch Behar violence; EC stops polling

Representational image

Four persons died in Cooch Behar on April 10 after central forces opened fire near the Sitalkuchi polling station number 126, where violence broke out during the fourth phase of the West Bengal elections 2021.

Clashes had broken out between TMC and Bharatiya Janata Party workers in Mathabhanga area of Sitalkuchi while voting was underway. Some of them had reportedly gheraoed security personnel outside a polling booth and tried to snatch their rifles.

Following the incident, the Election Commission sought an interim report from Special Observers and adjourned polling in the booth. A detailed report on the incident will be submitted by the Chief Electoral Officer by 5 pm on April 10.

Reacting to the incident, incumbent West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said: “Central forces have shot dead four people in Sitalkurchi (Cooch Behar) today. There was another death in the morning. The central forces are not my enemy but there is a conspiracy going around under the instruction of the Home Minister. Today’s incident validates that.”

“They killed voters standing in the queue,” she added, asking: “Where do they get so much audacity? BJP knows that they have lost, so they are killing voters and workers.”

Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress party has claimed that the four persons who died in the firing were its workers.

A senior district police officer has said: “As per preliminary reports, four persons were killed as security personnel opened fire after coming under attack in a village. A scuffle took place, and locals gheraoed them and attempted to snatch their rifles, following which the central forces opened fire. Further details are awaited.”

The police officer added, as per preliminary reports, the security personnel opened fire in self-defense.”

