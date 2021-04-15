Weekend curfew in Delhi: Here's what is allowed, what is not

File image (Image: PTI)

With the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi, CM Arvind Kejriwal on April 15 announced weekend curfew in the national capital. The curfew will begin at 10 pm on Friday and continue till 6 am on Monday. This fresh restriction plan comes a day after Delhi reported 17,282 fresh cases, the highest single-day spike the national capital has seen so far, and 104 deaths on April 14.

"I had a meeting with L-G and other officials. We have decided to impose weekend curfew in Delhi. This is because people generally go out for work on weekdays and entertainment on weekends. So to break the chain or rising COVID-19 cases, we are imposing a weekend curfew," Kejriwal said adding, "curfew passes to be issued for essential services."

The CM also assured the people that there is no shortage of beds in hospitals in Delhi.

"According to the latest data, more than 5,000 beds are available," he said.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi CM met Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on to discuss the Delhi's COVID-19 situation.



Only essential services to operate



Cinemas halls to operate at 30 percent capacity only



Restaurants can run only home deliveries



Passes will be given to those who are scheduled to get married.



Curfew passes to be issued to those rendering essential services.



1 weekly market allowed per day per zone





Malls, gyms, spas and auditoriums to be closed.



No dine-in allowed in restaurants



The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi has already taken many decisions to tackle with the emerging situation. The government has linked hotels to private hospitals to augment bed capacity, among others. On April 11, Kejriwal termed the COVID-19 situation in Delhi as “worrisome” and issued urged people to not step out of their homes unless it is urgent.