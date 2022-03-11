English
    We see no security reasons for students to leave Russia: Indian Embassy

    The embassy, however, said certain disruptions in Russian banking services, as well as direct flight connectivity to India, have been reported and Indian students may consider returning home if they have concerns over these aspects.

    PTI
    March 11, 2022 / 06:47 PM IST
    Source: Reuters


    In the backdrop of the crisis in Ukraine, the Indian embassy in Moscow has said that it sees no security concerns at present for the Indian students in Russia to leave that country.

    The embassy, however, said certain disruptions in Russian banking services, as well as direct flight connectivity to India, have been reported and Indian students may consider returning home if they have concerns over these aspects.

    The embassy issued a brief note with a title: ’Guidelines for Indian students studying in Russia’.

    The mission said it has been receiving messages from Indian students in universities in Russia seeking advice on their continued stay in the country.

    "The embassy would like to reassure all students that at present we see no security reasons for them to leave,” it said.

    The embassy said it is in regular contact with relevant authorities with respect to the safety and security of the Indian nationals, including students.

    "Certain disruption of banking services in Russia and direct flight connectivity from Russia to India is, however, taking place. If students have concerns regarding these aspects and would like to travel back to India, they may consider doing so,” it said.

    Regarding the academic programmes, the embassy said it has been informed by a number of universities that they have already shifted to the online distance learning mode.

    "Students are advised to exercise their discretion in consultation with their respective universities on the appropriate course of action regarding the continuation of their academic activities without disruption,” it said.

    The Russian banking services have seen some disruptions following the imposition of severe sanctions on the country by Western powers following its military aggression against Ukraine.
    first published: Mar 11, 2022 06:46 pm
