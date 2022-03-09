'We messed up': Flipkart's apology for Women's Day SMS promoting kitchen products

The logo of Flipkart seen on a building in Bengaluru.

A promotional SMS from Flipkart on International Women’s Day has been deemed sexist prompting the e-commerce giant to apologise. “Dear Customer, This Women's Day, let's celebrate You. Get Kitchen Appliances from Rs 299," reads the message that was blasted on social media for stereotyping gender roles and implying that women belong in the kitchen.

Soon after the SMS was shared by a Twitter user calling out Flipkart for promoting kitchen appliances on Women’s Day, several others joined in reprimanding the company.



Can you spot the problem here? pic.twitter.com/MVWA8so9p7

— Raj S || (@DiscourseDancer) March 8, 2022

“Can you spot the problem here?” the original poster tweeted with a screenshot of Flipkart’s message.

“Same patriarchy! Appliances, make up, pink products!” replied one user.



Celebrating Women’s Day by promoting, perpetuating and celebrating gender roles. If irony had a definition this should be it

— VJ (@VJ290481) March 8, 2022



Absolutely not !!! Millions of home makers manage their house budgets and if such offers are given then it helps them save money which they can use for their indulgence. People who don't understand middle class life will never understand this

— Devils Advocate (@A000Devils) March 8, 2022



Finding offence in everything can be a profession in this century. I work in an industry perhaps one of most male dominated one. I don’t find any problem with this ad & I don’t mind gifting to my mother or one of my friend as they love cooking.

— Papiya Bose (@bose_papiya) March 8, 2022

“Like really!!! We talk about women empowerment but still we all are stuck at stereotypes that women are just limited to kitchen. This is so sexist,” tweeted anotherOne user pointed out another brand that had sent a similar message.Some users however said that it was not a problem gifting kitchen appliances to women who love to cook.

The original tweet got over 5,000 likes prompting Flipkart to issue an apology.



We messed up and we are sorry.

We did not intend to hurt anyone's sentiments and apologise for the Women's Day message shared earlier. pic.twitter.com/Gji4WAumQG

— Flipkart (@Flipkart) March 8, 2022