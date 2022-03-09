English
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    'We messed up': Flipkart's apology for Women's Day SMS promoting kitchen products

    “We messed up and we are sorry. We did not intend to hurt anyone's sentiments and apologise for the Women's Day message shared earlier,” Flipkart tweeted.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 09, 2022 / 01:15 PM IST
    The logo of Flipkart seen on a building in Bengaluru.

    The logo of Flipkart seen on a building in Bengaluru.


    A promotional SMS from Flipkart on International Women’s Day has been deemed sexist prompting the e-commerce giant to apologise. “Dear Customer, This Women's Day, let's celebrate You. Get Kitchen Appliances from Rs 299," reads the message that was blasted on social media for stereotyping gender roles and implying that women belong in the kitchen.

    Soon after the SMS was shared by a Twitter user calling out Flipkart for promoting kitchen appliances on Women’s Day, several others joined in reprimanding the company.

    “Can you spot the problem here?” the original poster tweeted with a screenshot of Flipkart’s message.

    “Same patriarchy! Appliances, make up, pink products!” replied one user.

    “Like really!!! We talk about women empowerment but still we all are stuck at stereotypes that women are just limited to kitchen. This is so sexist,” tweeted another


    One user pointed out another brand that had sent a similar message.

    Some users however said that it was not a problem gifting kitchen appliances to women who love to cook.


    The original tweet got over 5,000 likes prompting Flipkart to issue an apology.

    “We messed up and we are sorry. We did not intend to hurt anyone's sentiments and apologise for the Women's Day message shared earlier,” Flipkart tweeted.
    Flipkart’s apology tweet was liked over 750 times. International Women’s Day is celebrated on March 8 every year.
    Tags: #feminism #Flipkart #gender roles #International Women's Day #kitchen appliances #sexism #Twitter #Women's Day
    first published: Mar 9, 2022 01:12 pm
