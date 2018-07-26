App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2018 09:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

WB Lokayukta (Amendment) Bill passed; CM kept out of purview in public matters

The Bill, however, allows the Lokayukta to investigate into matters relating to the chief minister on the other 58 subjects under the State List.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The West Bengal Assembly today passed the Lokayukta (Amendment) Bill, 2018, keeping the chief minister out of its purview in matters relating to public order.

The Bill, however, allows the Lokayukta to investigate into matters relating to the chief minister on the other 58 subjects under the State List, with the approval of two-third of the members of the assembly present.

There are 59 subjects in the State List.

Speaking on the Bill, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stated that recruitment of police, deployment of forces and any other emergency situations would be regarded as public order.

She said a section of the media and opposition parties were "spreading canards" that the chief minister has been kept out of the purview of the entire West Bengal Lokayukta (Amendment) Bill.

It is not true as only matters related to public order have been exempted, she said.

"Other subjects under the State List are under the purview of the Lokayukta," the chief minister said.

"The people of this state will decide my credentials. For me, the credentials are the biggest thing that a politician can possess. I have been elected by the people," she asserted.
First Published on Jul 26, 2018 09:01 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.