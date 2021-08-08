MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Waterlogging, traffic snarls in many areas of Delhi following rains

Both roads from the Rajdhani Park metro station towards Mundka and from Tikri towards Peeragarhi are affected due heavy waterlogging, the Delhi traffic police said.

PTI
August 08, 2021 / 03:50 PM IST
File image (Image: ANI)

File image (Image: ANI)

Heavy rains lashed the national capital on Sunday, leading to waterlogging and traffic congestion in many areas.

Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Traffic Police gave updates on traffic snarls likely across the city.

Both roads from the Rajdhani Park metro station towards Mundka and from Tikri towards Peeragarhi are affected due heavy waterlogging, it said.

The minimum temperature in the city settled at 26.8 degrees Celsius on Sunday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The relative humidity was 83 percent at 8.30 am, it said.

Close

The city received 7 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, the IMD added.

The weather department had predicted generally cloudy skies with moderate rain or thundershowers on Sunday.

It said the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 33 degrees Celsius.

According to the MeT, Delhi is likely to receive normal rainfall — 95 to 106 percent of the long-period average — in August.

The national capital had witnessed uncharacteristically heavy rainfall and an irregular weather pattern in July.

On Saturday, the national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 33.2 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season’s normal, while the minimum temperature stood at 27.3 degrees Celsius.
PTI
Tags: #Current Affairs #Delhi #India #monsoon #Weather
first published: Aug 8, 2021 03:49 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Stories from my angel investing journey

The Private Market Show | Stories from my angel investing journey

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.