Watch: Why man set Rs 1 crore-Mercedes on fire in Noida

A video is going viral on social media of a man setting a Mercedes car on fire in Noida. Reports said he was miffed at the vehicle's owner because he had not paid him his dues.

The clip showed the man parking his motorcycle close to the white car, disembarking and then taking out a bottle, apparently containing a flammable liquid, from a side bag.





Then, he walked towards the car, poured the liquid on it and set it ablaze.

The man was upset over not being paid Rs 2 lakh for doing tile work at the car owner's home in 2019, according to an NDTV report.

He has been identified as Ranveer, a tile supplier residing in Ghaziabad, the Times of India reported. The police have arrested him on the basis of car owner Ayush Chauhan's complaint.

Ranveer told the police he had burnt Chauhan's car in an act of revenge.

But Chauhan claimed he had paid Ranveer what he owed him.

Noida DCP Harish Chander told TOI Ranveer never approached the police about his unpaid dues. "The complainant has refuted his claims and told police that full payment was made to Ranveer and no dues were pending," he added.