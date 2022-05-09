Watch: What Nirmala Sitharaman did when NSDL boss wanted water during speech

When Padmaja Chunduru, the Managing Director of National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL), was giving a speech at an event in Mumbai, she asked for a glass of water pausing for a brief moment. Enter Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman armed with a glass and a bottle of water on stage.

The finance minister’s gesture was met with a round of applause as she proceeded to pour a glass of water for Chunduru, who was pleasantly surprised and overwhelmed on seeing Sitharaman come with the water bottle.

Chunduru stopped her speech and proceeded to nod her head as if to gesture that she would pour the water herself, smiling and nodding at Sitharaman.

The 30-second clip was shared on social media by many including Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Watch the video here:

After handing the water bottle and glass to Chunduru, Sitharaman proceeded to exit the stage letting the speaker go back to her speech.

The incident happened during the silver jubilee celebrations of the NSDL on Saturday where Sitharaman launched the investor awareness programme 'Market Ka Eklavya' for students in regional languages.

The video quickly went viral on social media with thousands of views and many praising the finance minister for her gesture.