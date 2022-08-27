Watch: Vande Bharat train runs at 180 kmph during trial

India's locomotive-less train, the Vande Bharat Express, achieved a speed of 180 kilometres per hour in the latest trial held on Friday.

Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnav took to Twitter to share a video showing a phone, its speedometer app on, propped up against the train's window. In the one-minute-long clip, the readings on the speedometer ranged between 180 and 183 kmph.

"Superior ride quality," the minister wrote. "Look at the glass."

Sharing another video from the trial, he said: "Atma-nirbhar Bharat ki Raftaar". The pace of self-reliant India.

The Vande Bharat trial took place in the Kota (Rajasthan)-Nagda (Madhya Pradesh) section.

In the 2022 Union Budget, the government had outlined its plan to introduce 400 Vande Bharat trains over the next three years. They are India's first indigenous semi high-speed trains.

The first Vande Bharat Express train had been launched in February, 2019 on the New Delhi to Varanasi route. These second route is Delhi to Vaishno Devi in Jammu.

Eventually, the trains will be operated across the country.

The trains come with a host of advanced features, including automatic doors, on-board hotspot Wi-Fi, automatic doors, GPS based audio-visual passenger information system and bio-vacuum toilets.

"The Vande Bharat Express has travel classes like Shatabdi Train but with better facilities," the government said. "It aims to provide a totally new

travel experience to passengers."

They are expected to reduce travel time by 25 percent. "Scheduled commute between New Delhi and Varanasi will take approximately eight hours

making it 40-50% faster than the fastest train currently connecting these two cities," the Centre added.