Watch: Turkey MP breaks his phone with hammer while opposing social media bill

A Turkish politician smashed his phone with a hammer while speaking against a proposed government bill to tackle fake news, which critics fear will restrict press and individual freedoms even more.

The bill seeks to introduce a jail term of up to three years for journalists and social media users found to be spreading fake news. But there are concerns it could be used to target free reporting.

Among those who spoke against the bill was opposition MP Burak Erba. He said if it were to be passed, phones would have no use.

"Our young people, your only freedom is the phones in your pocket," he said. "There is Instagram, there is Facebook, there is YouTube, you communicate there. If this law passes the Parliament, you can now break your phones and throw them away."

Erba then struck his own phone with a hammer and dropped it.

Despite protests, the bill was passed in parliament on Thursday, with global organisations expressing concern.

The Council of Europe said the bill's unclear definition of disinformation and proposal of jail term could result in a"chilling effect and increased self-censorship", news agency AFP reported.

The United Nations Human Rights Office also expressed concern about possible abuses resulting from it.

"We are concerned by the adoption on Thursday in Turkey's parliament of a package of amendments to various laws that risk substantially curtailing freedom of expression in the country," their spokesperson Marta Hurtado said.

Human Rights Watch said: "The Turkish government should repeal the law and end the crackdown on civil society."

