Watch: Tourist places in Uttarakhand covered under blanket of snow

Several places in Uttarakhand has been receiving heavy rainfall over the last week. The conditions are likely to continue till January, says IMD. (Image credit: ANI/Twitter)



#WATCH Uttarakhand: Tourist places in Chamoli including snow sports sites Auli, Raini, Brahmatal covered under the blanket of snow

Visuals from Auli pic.twitter.com/io13Wfw3r2 January 6, 2022

As heavy snowfall lashed higher reaches of mountains in the hilly districts of Uttarakhand for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, several tourist spots in the state including Auli, Raini, and Brahmatal were covered under a think blanket of snow.

Gangotri and Yamunotri temples in Uttarkashi district also received snowfall for the second consecutive day. While Border Roads Organisation has been busy clearing the highway in Uttarkashi, tourists and travellers have taken to sharing their favorite moments in the snow on social media sites.



The heavy snowfall has, however, affected normal life in Harsil, Mori, Barkot, and Upla Taknaur areas of the district. The Rishikesh-Gangotri highway was blocked with snow at several points from Sukki Top to the Himalayan temple as water-pipelines were reported bursting at a number of places.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Uttarakhand is likely to witness heavy rain and snowfall till January 9 because of the influence of western disturbance.

(With ANI, PTI inputs)