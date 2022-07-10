Watch: Sri Lanka protestors exercise at president house gym, rest in bedroom

Sri Lankan citizens, angry at the crippling economic crisis in their country, stormed President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's luxurious official residence on July 9 -- a striking display of the masses reclaiming power. The president was forced to flee the house.

The protestors indulged in the comforts that the palatial house had to offer -- a short respite from their daily struggles to get essentials like fuel and medicines.

Videos of people splashing about in the president's swimming pool have taken over social media. More clips have emerged of them at the mansion's gymnasium.

People were seen running on treadmills. Others cycled, some moved about taking pictures.

The protestors even made their way to one of the bedrooms in the house and lay on a comfortable-looking bed complete with a canopy.

For months, Sri Lankans have suffered blackouts and fuel and food shortages .The country ran out of foreign currency to import essentials.

The situation became so dire that a huge chunk of the population was forced to reduce its food consumption.

The Sri Lanka government, with an external debt of $51 billion, was blamed for mismanaging funds.

Over the last few months, the country saw massive unrest, which ultimately forced Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa to resign. Ranil Wickremesinghe was appointed in his place.

After the fresh outbreak of unrest, Wickremesinghe too offered to step down to make way for an all-party government.

