Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani sounded furious in the Parliament on Thursday after Congress leader and MP, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, passed a remark, deemed to be insulting, towards the President of India, Droupadi Murmu. Chowdhury said that he will apologise to President Murmu himself and it was a "slip of tongue". However, the Finance Minister along with several BJP leaders demanded an apology from Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Chowdhury.