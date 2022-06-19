Watch: Sea of suitcases at Heathrow Airport after baggage system glitch

A technical issue with baggage system left a flood of suitcases at one of the terminals of London's Heathrow Airport on June 17.

Many passengers had to travel without their luggage. For others, check-in was delayed, the Telegraph reported.

Sky News editor Deborah Haynes, who was exiting the airport after her arrival from Brussels, said she had never seen a chaotic situation like this.

"I could see this crazy mass of suitcases filling the pavement like an enormous luggage carpet," she said.

She tweeted a video showing the massive luggage pile-up at the airport.

Some passengers were told that they might not get their luggage for two days, Sky News reported.

"One passenger was overheard saying 'but I'm climbing Kilimanjaro tomorrow I need all my stuff'," another Sky News editor Dominic Waghorn, who was also at Heathrow on Friday, said.

A passenger named Stuart Dempster said there was a two-hour delay at baggage reclaim.

Heathrow Airport apologised to passengers for the chaos.

"Earlier today there was a technical issue with the Terminal 2 baggage system which has now been resolved," an airport spokesperson told the BBC. "Passengers are now able to check-in as normal, but a number of passengers who departed from Terminal 2 earlier today may have travelled without their luggage."



They added :"We are working closely with airlines to reunite passengers with their luggage as soon as possible. We're sorry there's been disruption to passenger journeys."