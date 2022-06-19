 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Watch: Sea of suitcases at Heathrow Airport after baggage system glitch

Moneycontrol News
Jun 19, 2022 / 10:37 AM IST

"I could see this crazy mass of suitcases filling the pavement like an enormous luggage carpet," said Sky News editor Deborah Haynes.

Many passengers had to travel without their luggage. For others, check-in was delayed. (Image credit: @StuDempster)

A technical issue with baggage system left a flood of suitcases at one of the terminals of London's Heathrow Airport on June 17.

Many passengers had to travel without their luggage. For others, check-in was delayed, the Telegraph reported.

Sky News editor Deborah Haynes, who was exiting the airport after her arrival from Brussels, said she had never seen a chaotic situation like this.

"I could see this crazy mass of suitcases filling the pavement like an enormous luggage carpet," she said.

She tweeted a video showing the massive luggage pile-up at the airport.

 

Some passengers were told that they might not get their luggage for two days, Sky News reported.

"One passenger was overheard saying 'but I'm climbing Kilimanjaro tomorrow I need all my stuff'," another Sky News editor Dominic Waghorn,  who was also at Heathrow on Friday, said.

A passenger named Stuart Dempster said there was a two-hour delay at baggage reclaim. 

 

Heathrow Airport apologised to passengers for the chaos.

"Earlier today there was a technical issue with the Terminal 2 baggage system which has now been resolved," an airport spokesperson told the BBC. "Passengers are now able to check-in as normal, but a number of passengers who departed from Terminal 2 earlier today may have travelled without their luggage."


They added :"We are working closely with airlines to reunite passengers with their luggage as soon as possible. We're sorry there's been disruption to passenger journeys."

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Heathrow airport #London #Travel
first published: Jun 19, 2022 10:34 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.