Watch: Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu sweeps Shiv temple floor in Odisha

A day after the BJP declared Droupadi Murmu as NDA’s Presidential candidate, 64-year-old visited was spotted sweeping a Shiv temple before offering prayers.

Ahead of flying to Delhi, the former Jharkhand Governor visited several temples of Lord Jagannath, Hanuman and Shiva in Rairangpur with her friends and family. Murmu is headed to the capital to file her nominations on Saturday.

The now viral video shared by news agency ANI shows Murmu sweeping the premises of the Purandeswari Shiva temple before offering prayers. She is headed to Delhi via Bhubaneswar to file her nominations on Saturday.

Murmu's candidature was announced shortly after 17 Opposition parties picked Yashwant Sinha, a former Union minister, as their joint candidate for the presidential polls.

Declaring the party's decision, BJP president JP Nadda said on Tuesday, "We announce Draupadi Murmu as NDA's candidate for the upcoming Presidential elections." He added that "for the first time, preference has been given to a woman tribal candidate".

Born on June 20, 1958, in Baidaposi village of Mayurbhanj district in Odisha into a Scheduled Tribe (ST) family, Draupadi Murmu went on to become a graduate and served as an Assistant Teacher at Shri Aurobindo Integral Education Centre in Rairangpur without taking any pay.

Murmu made her entry into state politics in the 1990s and was appointed as the first woman governor of Jharkhand in 2015 by the BJP-led central government. She held the position till 2021.

If Murmu is elected as the President, she will become the first member from the ST community to hold the top constitutional office.

