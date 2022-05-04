English
    Watch: PM Modi plays the dhol in Copenhagen during Denmark trip

    PM Modi played the dhol had a wide smile on his face as he joined a troupe of Marathi musicians playing traditional music.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 04, 2022 / 02:19 PM IST
    PM Modi tried his hand at the dhol. (Image: Screengrab from video shared by @HardeepSPuri/Twitter)

    PM Modi tried his hand at the dhol. (Image: Screengrab from video shared by @HardeepSPuri/Twitter)


    Prime Minister Narendra Modi tried his hands at a dhol in Copenhagen, Denmark on Tuesday on the the second leg of his three-nation Europe trip after concluding his Germany visit.

    Dressed in his trademark bandhgala, PM Modi had a wide smile on his face as he joined a troupe of Marathi musicians playing traditional music. With one hand, the prime minister beat the drum as the Indian community members performed near him.

    The video was shared by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and others on social media. Watch the video here:

    This is not the first time PM Modi has tried his hands at an instrument. He has played the drums in Japan and has even played the flute during a couple of his many international visits.

    In Denmark, PM Modi met his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen and will attend the second India-Nordic Summit along with Prime Ministers of Denmark, Iceland, Finland, Sweden and Norway.

    Interacting with the Indian community, PM Modi said, "Inclusiveness and cultural diversity is that strength of the Indian community which gives us a sense of liveliness every moment... It might be any language, but the culture of all of us is Indian.”

    He also urged the Indians in Denmark to inspire their five friends to visit India.

    “People will say 'Chalo India'. This is the work you all 'rashtradoot' have to do,” he said.

    PM Modi will visit France as well before concluding his brief trip and returning back to India.



    Tags: #Narendra Modi #PM Modi #PM Modi in Denmark
    first published: May 4, 2022 02:17 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.