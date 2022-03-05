English
    Watch: Passengers push train to separate it from blazing engine in UP

    The fire had broken out in the engine and two compartments of a Saharanpur-Delhi train at the Daurala railway station near Meerut.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 05, 2022 / 02:30 PM IST
    People get in line and the push the rest of the train away to avoid the blaze from spreading. (Image: Screengrab from video tweeted by @ANINewsUP)

    People get in line and the push the rest of the train away to avoid the blaze from spreading. (Image: Screengrab from video tweeted by @ANINewsUP)


    Passengers push a train to separate it from the engine and two compartments that caught fire in a behemoth task in Uttar Pradesh, videos shared by news agency ANI show.

    The fire had broken out in the engine and two compartments of a Saharanpur-Delhi train at the Daurala railway station near Meerut. Thick, black smoke is seen billowing in the video from the affected parts as people get in line and the push the rest of the train away to avoid the blaze from spreading.

    Watch the 50-second clip here:

    The fire broke out in the fourth motor coach and the affected parts were separated from the rest of the train, a top official said.

    “Train departed from Saharanpur and near Daurala we received information of sparks in the train. Fire broke out in fourth motor coach. Blazing coach was separated from rest of the train and traffic was stopped in the section. Passengers were sent in next mail train,” Dimpy Garg, Divisional Railway Manager, Delhi told ANI.

    Photos shared by ANI show widespread damage to the compartments and work was on in the train to ensure the fire doesn’t erupt again.
    The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. No injuries and casualties have been reported so far.
