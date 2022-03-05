Watch: Passengers push train to separate it from blazing engine in UP

People get in line and the push the rest of the train away to avoid the blaze from spreading. (Image: Screengrab from video tweeted by @ANINewsUP)

Passengers push a train to separate it from the engine and two compartments that caught fire in a behemoth task in Uttar Pradesh, videos shared by news agency ANI show.

The fire had broken out in the engine and two compartments of a Saharanpur-Delhi train at the Daurala railway station near Meerut. Thick, black smoke is seen billowing in the video from the affected parts as people get in line and the push the rest of the train away to avoid the blaze from spreading.



#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Fire broke out in engine & two compartments of a Saharanpur-Delhi train, at Daurala railway station near Meerut. Passengers push the train in a bid to separate the rest of the compartments from the engine and two compartments on which the fire broke out. pic.twitter.com/Vp2sCcLFsd

— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 5, 2022

Watch the 50-second clip here:

The fire broke out in the fourth motor coach and the affected parts were separated from the rest of the train, a top official said.

“Train departed from Saharanpur and near Daurala we received information of sparks in the train. Fire broke out in fourth motor coach. Blazing coach was separated from rest of the train and traffic was stopped in the section. Passengers were sent in next mail train,” Dimpy Garg, Divisional Railway Manager, Delhi told ANI.



Uttar Pradesh | Fire broke out in the engine and two compartments of a train going from Saharanpur to Delhi, earlier today at Daurala railway station near Meerut. Cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. No injuries/casualties reported. pic.twitter.com/WIXv6e0J9f

— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 5, 2022

Photos shared by ANI show widespread damage to the compartments and work was on in the train to ensure the fire doesn’t erupt again.The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. No injuries and casualties have been reported so far.