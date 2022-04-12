Watch: Passengers clamour to get off plane in US after several failed landing attempts

Passengers clamoured to get off a JetBlue flight at Newark airport after a long delay in landing. (Image: @JetBlue/Facebook)

Several passengers on a JetBlue plane were seen shouting and pleading to get off the flight after a few failed attempts at landing due to bad weather at New York’s JFK airport.

The plane was flying from Cancun, Mexico to New York when the weather played foul prompting the pilots to divert Flight 1852 diverted to Newark Liberty International Airport.

“Officer, my kids are panicking,” one man is seen telling the cabin crew. “We gotta get off this plane. It’s dangerous!

“We tried to land four times already… we’re scared to fly, we wanna get off! I don’t want to go to jail but it’s not right,” he said as a fellow passenger recorded the video.

The man continues the rant pleading to disembark as others join in on his appeal.

“I don’t care about JFK, it’s our lives. People are sick back there, people are fainting, people are throwing up. A little respect for human beings!” the man said.

He added that it had been six hours already on the plane that was scheduled to land three hours ago.

Another man, standing up in his seat, tells the cabin crew: “I don’t want to go back up there”.

The commotion continued with several passengers walking up to the flight crew asking them to let them deboard at Newark Airport. It takes little over an hour by road to reach JFK airport in New York from Newark Airport in New Jersey.

A spokesman for the airline apologized to the passengers for the inconvenience and offered passengers $50 in flight credits, New York Post reported.

“Without proper customs processing available for the flight at Newark, the aircraft remained on the ground for 60 minutes and once the weather cleared departed again for JFK where it safely landed,” JetBlue spokesman Derek Dombrowski told New York Post in an email.





