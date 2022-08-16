Watch: Panic as China Ikea store goes into lockdown due to COVID-19

An Ikea store in China's Shanghai city was put on lockdown on Saturday after a contact of a COVID-19 patient was traced back there, CNN reported. Chaotic scenes unfolded as the customers inside tried to flee before the store's doors closed.

Footage on social media showed shoppers running towards exits. At one point, a huge crowd pushed through an exit door despite the security staff's efforts to restrain them.

The store, situated in Shanghai's Xuhui district, stayed shut on Sunday and Monday in accordance with epidemic prevention guidelines. It was expected to open on Tuesday, CNN reported.

COVID-19 Vaccine

The store's shutdown resulted from the tracing of the contacts of a six-year-boy who tested positive for COVID-19 after returning to China from Tibet, the BBC reported.

The authorities traced 400 of his close contacts. One among them had visited the Ikea store though its unclear when.

China has been in the spotlight for its draconian policies to combat COVID-19 --putting millions under lockdown with the emergence of just a handful of cases and forcibly taking people to quarantine centres.

Shanghai, a city of 25 million, was put under a harsh two-month lockdown earlier their year, sparking anger as the residents faced difficulties in getting essential supplies.

China's strict zero-COVID policy has also given rise to another problem -- the stigmatisation of those who once tested positive for the infection

They are facing discrimination in the job market as recruiters seek COVID testing information going back several months, news agency AFP reported.

"It is very difficult for recovered patients to go back to our normal lives," a cleaner told AFP. "No matter where we go, our infection history will follow us like a dark shadow."

(With inputs from AFP)