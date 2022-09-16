English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Live: Two Smallcap Stocks To Watch Out For
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Watch: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif struggles with headphones, draws laughter from Vladimir Putin

    The two leaders met on Thursday, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Uzbekistan.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 16, 2022 / 11:53 AM IST
    Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @ShireenMazari1)

    Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @ShireenMazari1)


    A video of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif struggling to put on headphones at his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin is being widely shared online, with his opponents using it to troll him.

    The two leaders met on Thursday, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Uzbekistan.

    Before beginning their talks, they were required to put on earphones. Shehbaz Sharif struggled with his for a few seconds and eventually asked: "Can somebody help me?"

     

    Close

    Related stories

    An aide then came to the stage to fix the device on his ears. Moment after he left, Sharif's earphones fell off again, drawing laughter from Putin.

    Shireen Mazari, a member of the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf, criticised Sharif, describing him as "clumsy".

    In response to the video, another Twitter user wrote: "What an embarrassment".

    Putin is attending the SCO summit amid global criticism of his war on Ukraine.

    Meanwhile, at their meeting, the premiers of Pakistan and Russia discussed gas supplies and the situation in Afghanistan.

    "The issue is about pipeline gas supplies from Russia to Pakistan, which is also possible, which means part of infrastructure has already been created, Putin was quoted as saying by TASS news agency.

    "Of course, there are problems connected with political stability, but having in mind our mutually good relations with the Afghan people, I hope this problem can also be solved," the Russian President continued.

    The SCO Summit, which, brings together the leaders of India, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, was was scheduled to take place in Uzbekistan's Samarkand city from from September 15 to 16.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #SCO Summit #Shehbaz Sharif #Vladimir Putin
    first published: Sep 16, 2022 11:53 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.