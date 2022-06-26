English
    Watch: PM Modi welcomed by German band after landing in Munich

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend the G7 Summit on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz' invitation.

    June 26, 2022 / 10:58 AM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Munich on the morning of June 26. (Image credit: Twitter/@PMOIndia)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Munich on the morning of June 26. (Image credit: Twitter/@PMOIndia)


    Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a musical welcome after arriving in Munich on June 26. Modi is scheduled to attend the G7 Summit on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz' invitation.

    A German band played melodious tunes as Narendra Modi landed in Munich early morning.

     

     

    At the G7 Summit today, Modi will engage in discussions with other leaders on a range of topics -- environment, energy, climate, food security, health, counter-terrorism, gender equality and democracy.

    Argentina, Indonesia, Senegal and South Africa have also been invited to the meeting of G7 countries. The G7 forum includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.

    While in Germany, the prime minister will also meet members of the Indian Diaspora. "They are contributing immensely to their local economies as also enriching our relations with European countries," Modi was quoted as saying by the Prime Minister's Office.

    From Germany, Modi will travel to the United Arab Emirates to meet President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on June 28. Modi will offer condolences to him on the death of his half-brother Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who had served as UAE's president since 2004.
    Tags: #G7 #Germany #Narendra Modi
    first published: Jun 26, 2022 10:58 am
