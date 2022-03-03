Watch: Nancy Pelosi's knuckle gesture, smile as Biden talks of soldiers exposed to toxic smoke, Twitter says ‘creepy’

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s gestures during President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on March 2 unsettled many social media users. (Screengrab from video tweeted by The White House)

Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the United States’ House of Representatives, is being trolled online for her reaction to President Joe Biden’s comments, during the State of the Union address, on the health hazards that soldiers faced in Iraq and Afghanistan.

During his speech on March 2, Joe Biden put forth a four-point “unity agenda”. One of the points was support for US veterans.

“I’ve always believed that we have a sacred obligation to equip all those we send to war and care for them and their families when they come home,” the US president said. “My administration is providing assistance with job training and housing, and now helping lower-income veterans get VA care debt-free.”

Read the full text of Joe Biden's first State of the Union speech

Then, he spoke about the challenges of deployment.

“Our troops in Iraq and Afghanistan faced many dangers,” Biden said. "One was stationed at bases and breathing in toxic smoke from “burn pits” that incinerated wastes of war -- medical and hazard material, jet fuel, and more.”





"Nancy Pelosi's reaction to troops "breathing in toxic smoke from burn pits" is the weirdest/creepiest thing I've ever seen," said one user.







Nancy Pelosi's reaction to troops "breathing in toxic smoke from burn pits" is the weirdest/creepiest thing I've ever seen. pic.twitter.com/SJ1P7fnN3e

— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 2, 2022

At Biden’s “burn pits” reference, Nancy Pelosi stood up from her seat behind him, rubbed her knuckles and grinned. Her gestures left many social media users unsettled.

"What the hell is this reaction from Nancy Pelosi to Biden talking about soldiers breathing in toxic smoke from burn pits?" said a Twitter user named Greg Price.

US Military Veteran Jason Roberge described Pelosi's reaction as "wildly bizarre".



This was wildly bizarre and words can not describe how sad we should all be that 90% of San Fran people consistently vote for her. — Jason Roberge (@JasonRobergeVA) March 2, 2022



Others asked if Pelosi was under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Some users made memes about her expressions.



Nancy Pelosi in the background at every state of the union... pic.twitter.com/qKHL3lwAEq — hot carlito (@Hotcarlito) March 2, 2022



Journalist Grant Addison said Pelosi's expressions were like his when he saw brownies come out of an oven.