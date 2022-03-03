English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Join Commodity Ki Paathshala webinar on ‘Steel Futures - Opportunities & Risk Management tool’ today at 5 pm. Register Now!
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Watch: Nancy Pelosi's knuckle gesture, smile as Biden talks of soldiers exposed to toxic smoke, Twitter says ‘creepy’

    State of the Union address: US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi stood up from her seat behind President Joe Biden, rubbed her knuckles and grinned as he spoke about the dangers that soldiers faced.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 03, 2022 / 12:05 PM IST
    US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s gestures during President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on March 2 unsettled many social media users. (Screengrab from video tweeted by The White House)

    US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s gestures during President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on March 2 unsettled many social media users. (Screengrab from video tweeted by The White House)


    Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the United States’ House of Representatives, is being trolled online for her reaction to President Joe Biden’s comments, during the State of the Union address, on the health hazards that soldiers faced in Iraq and Afghanistan.

    During his speech on March 2, Joe Biden put forth a four-point “unity agenda”. One of the points was support for US veterans.

    “I’ve always believed that we have a sacred obligation to equip all those we send to war and care for them and their families when they come home,” the US president said. “My administration is providing assistance with job training and housing, and now helping lower-income veterans get VA care debt-free.”

     

    Read the full text of Joe Biden's first State of the Union speech

    Close

    Related stories

     

    Then, he spoke about the challenges of deployment.

    “Our troops in Iraq and Afghanistan faced many dangers,” Biden said. "One was stationed at bases and breathing in toxic smoke from “burn pits” that incinerated wastes of war -- medical and hazard material, jet fuel, and more.”

    At Biden’s “burn pits” reference, Nancy Pelosi stood up from her seat behind him, rubbed her knuckles and grinned. Her gestures left many social media users unsettled.


    "Nancy Pelosi's reaction to troops "breathing in toxic smoke from burn pits" is the weirdest/creepiest thing I've ever seen," said one user. 



     

    "What the hell is this reaction from Nancy Pelosi to Biden talking about soldiers breathing in toxic smoke from burn pits?" said a Twitter user named Greg Price.

    US Military Veteran Jason Roberge described Pelosi's reaction as "wildly bizarre".

    Others asked if Pelosi was under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Some users made memes about her expressions. 

     

    Journalist Grant Addison said Pelosi's expressions were like his when he saw brownies come out of an oven. 

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Joe Biden #Nancy Pelosi #soldiers #Twitter
    first published: Mar 3, 2022 11:57 am

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.