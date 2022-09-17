English
    Watch: Namibian cheetahs at MP's Kuno National Park, their new home

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the cheetahs into the national park, and said India was adhering to global guidelines to ensure that they settle in the new environment.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 17, 2022 / 12:24 PM IST
    (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @OfficeofSSC)

    (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @OfficeofSSC)


    Eight Namibian cheetahs brought to India as part of a re-introduction effort were released into their new home -- Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park -- on September 17.

    A video tweeted by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's official handle showed Prime Minister Narendra Modi swinging open the gates of an enclosure to let the animals in.

     

    Cheetahs were declared extinct in India in 1952. To bring them back to India's wildlife, the government had signed a memorandum of understanding with Namibia earlier this year.

    According to the Centre, Project Cheetah, under which Namibian cheetahs were brought to India, is the world’s first "inter-continental large wild carnivore translocation project".

    A plane carrying the cheetahs first landed in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior city. From there, they were flown to the national park on an Indian Air Force helicopter.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi was there to release them into enclosures. He was also also seen taking photos of them.

    He described the event as historic. " I want to congratulate all Indians and also thank the government of Namibia. This could not have been possible without their help," he was quoted as saying by ANI.

    Modi added that India was adhering to international guidelines to ensure that the cheetahs settle into their new home.

    (With inputs from ANI)

    Tags: #Cheetahs #namibian cheetahs #wildlife
    first published: Sep 17, 2022 12:01 pm
