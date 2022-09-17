Watch: Namibian cheetahs at MP's Kuno National Park, their new home

(Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @OfficeofSSC)

Eight Namibian cheetahs brought to India as part of a re-introduction effort were released into their new home -- Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park -- on September 17.

A video tweeted by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's official handle showed Prime Minister Narendra Modi swinging open the gates of an enclosure to let the animals in.

Cheetahs were declared extinct in India in 1952. To bring them back to India's wildlife, the government had signed a memorandum of understanding with Namibia earlier this year.

According to the Centre, Project Cheetah, under which Namibian cheetahs were brought to India, is the world’s first "inter-continental large wild carnivore translocation project".

A plane carrying the cheetahs first landed in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior city. From there, they were flown to the national park on an Indian Air Force helicopter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was there to release them into enclosures. He was also also seen taking photos of them.

He described the event as historic. " I want to congratulate all Indians and also thank the government of Namibia. This could not have been possible without their help," he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Modi added that India was adhering to international guidelines to ensure that the cheetahs settle into their new home.

(With inputs from ANI)