English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now: Register for Markets League event and get add on offers worth INR 2100. Know more
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Watch: MLAs from Eknath Shinde group, NCP clash outside Maharashtra assembly

    The unprecedented episode, which began with slogan-shouting on the steps to the Vidhan Bhavan in south Mumbai on Wednesday, saw legislators from the two sides pushing and shoving each other.

    PTI
    August 25, 2022 / 08:23 AM IST
    (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @ANI)

    (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @ANI)


    Scuffles broke out between the legislators of the ruling alliance and opposition on the premises of the Maharashtra legislature during the ongoing monsoon session on Wednesday.

    The unprecedented episode, which began with slogan-shouting on the steps to the Vidhan Bhavan in south Mumbai around 11:30 am, saw legislators from the two sides pushing and shoving each other.

    MLAs and MLCs of the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and its alliance partner BJP staged a protest on the steps, shouting slogans against Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya Thackeray.

     

    Close

    Related stories

    Soon Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) legislators turned up, shouting slogans and carrying carrots which apparently symbolised the inducements which had allegedly led the Shinde faction to join hands with the BJP to bring down the Uddhav Thackeray government in June.

    Some MLAs from the Shinde faction tried to snatch the carrots from their hands, raising tensions.

    Mahesh Shinde, MLA from the Eknath Shinde faction, and the NCP's Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Amol Mitkari almost came to blows before other legislators separated them.

    Scuffles also broke out between other legislators.

    NCP MLA Rohit Pawar and Shinde faction's MLA Pratap Sarnaik were seen pushing each other. Legislators of the ruling alliance carried banners with messages alleging corruption in the cash-rich Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), controlled by the Thackeray-led Sena before its term ended.

    The Thackerays compromised on Hindutva for power, they alleged. The banners also mocked Uddhav Thackeray for operating from home when he was chief minister during the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Bharat Gogawale, an MLA from the Shinde camp, told reporters that opposition legislators need not have come near them when they were staging the protest.

    "They started arguing first. When they protested all these days, we did not interfere," he said."They started arguing first. When they protested all these days, we did not interfere," he said.

    After some more sloganeering, legislators eventually returned to their respective Houses. Senior Congress leader and MLA Balasaheb Thorat described the scenes that played out on the legislature premises as unfortunate.

    "After seeing the ruling MLAs clash with the opposition, farmers who were hoping for assistance have been left disappointed," he told reporters."It is the opposition's right to protest, the behaviour of ruling MLAs was unfortunate, " he said."It is the opposition's right to protest, the behaviour of ruling MLAs was unfortunate, " he said.

    "Instead of apologizing for what happened today, some MLAs of the ruling party are proudly saying they did push opposition MLAs and will do it again. Maharashtra has seen many agitations, but it never came to raining blows on each other," the former minister added.

    Yashomati Thakur, another Congress legislator, alleged that opposition legislators were being intimidated.

    "It may spill on to the streets. I hope we don't see a Sri Lanka-like situation here," she said.
    PTI
    Tags: #Eknath Shinde #Maharashtra #Shiv Sena
    first published: Aug 25, 2022 08:19 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.