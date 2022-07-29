Watch: UP students stand in muddy water holding chairs for teacher to cross flooded compound

When a school in Mathura got flooded on Wednesday, students stood holding chairs in place so their teacher could cross the compound without hassle.

A video of the incident is being widely shared on social media, with many criticising the teacher for letting her students stand in the filthy water.

The clip showed plastic chairs laid out in the inundated compound like a bridge. Students held them in place and pulled them closer to each other so so their teacher could cross the veranda without trouble.

After anger on social media, the teacher, Pallavi Shrotiya, was suspended, The Times of India reported.

She claimed that the makeshift bridge was created for little kids at the primary school and she was just using it to avoid contact with dirty water, since she suffers from a skin allergy.

“I have never done something like this in the past and it happened due to my skin problems," the teacher said in a letter to Block Education Officer Neetu Singh, according to The Times of India. "Please forgive me for my first mistake."

Singh has conveyed this to higher authorities.