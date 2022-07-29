English
    Watch: UP students stand in muddy water holding chairs for teacher to cross flooded compound

    Mathura: After anger on social media, the teacher, Pallavi Shrotiya, was suspended.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 29, 2022 / 03:05 PM IST
    The teacher said she had skin allergy so it was crucial that she avoid contact with rainwater. (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @payal_mohindra)

    When a school in Mathura got flooded on Wednesday, students stood holding chairs in place so their teacher could cross the compound without hassle.

    A video of the incident is being widely shared on social media, with many criticising the teacher for letting her students stand in the filthy water.

    The clip showed plastic chairs laid out in the inundated compound like a bridge. Students held them in place and pulled them closer to each other so so their teacher could cross the veranda without trouble.

     

    After anger on social media, the teacher, Pallavi Shrotiya, was suspended, The Times of India reported.

    She claimed that the makeshift bridge was created for little kids at the primary school and she was just using it to avoid contact with dirty water, since she suffers from a skin allergy.

    “I have never done something like this in the past and it happened due to my skin problems," the teacher said in a letter to Block Education Officer Neetu Singh, according to The Times of India. "Please forgive me for my first mistake."

    Singh has conveyed this to higher authorities.

     
    Tags: #Mathura #schools #Uttar Pradesh
    first published: Jul 29, 2022 02:59 pm
