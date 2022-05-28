English
    Watch: Locals loot gram sacks from crashed truck in bizarre daylight robbery

    Bilaspur truck robbery: Men, women, even teens, flock to the truck as the gram sacks are lowered and passed to them.

    Stella Dey
    May 28, 2022 / 05:37 PM IST
    People steal gram sacks from truck that crashed into another in Chhattisgarh. (Image: Screengrab from video tweeted by ANI)

    People steal gram sacks from truck that crashed into another in Chhattisgarh. (Image: Screengrab from video tweeted by ANI)


    A darker side of humanity was laid bare on Friday when people pounced on gram (chana) sacks on a truck that had collided with another in Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur in a nauseating display of daylight robbery caught on camera.

    Several people, lined up on the roads and many atop the truck, tossed the sacks of grain to one another in a unnchoreographed yet effective method as local people fled with the loot quite casually.

    The video, shared by news agency ANI, shows how people chose to ignore the plight of the driver or attendants of the truck (or their current employment) in a shameful act that has been viewed thousands of times on social media.

    Watch the video below:

    Men, women, even teens, flock to the truck as the sacks are lowered and passed to them. Securing the loot on their shoulders or heads, they flee the accident spot immediately. Visuals show the truck had crashed into another right in front of it setting off smoke and causing damage to both vehicles.

    Passersby watch and several vehicles move along as the looting continues amid much chatter from the participants.

    Police say the culprits behind the act were villagers and passersby.

    “In the Hirri police station area, two trucks collided with each other on the highway. One truck was loaded with Chana. People who were passing from there and nearby villagers stole it. Case of theft and accident registered. Soon stolen material will be recovered,” Additional SP on Bilaspur Umesh Kashyap told ANI.



    Stella Dey
    first published: May 28, 2022 05:37 pm
