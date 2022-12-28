Watch: Kabul professor tears his degrees on live TV protesting Taliban ban on women's higher education

The Kabul University professor tore his certificates on live TV. (Image: screengrab from video shared by NasimiShabnam/Twitter)

A Kabul University professor tore up his educational certificates on live television saying if women cannot study in Afghanistan, then he doesn’t need an education, in a bold protest that has evoked praise on social media. He took the step as the Taliban’s recent announcement to ban women from pursuing higher education drew widespread criticism in the country and abroad.

In the now-viral clip, the professor, a guest on a show on TOLOnews, speaks to anchor in his native tongue as he proceeded to destroy his diplomas on air. The 52-second clip has been viewed a million times since being shared by Shabnam Nasimi, the former policy advisor to the Minister for Afghan Resettlement and Minister for Refugees, on Wednesday.

Nasimi translated the agitated professor as saying: “From today I don’t need these diplomas anymore because this country is no place for an education. If my sister & my mother can’t study, then I DON’T accept this education.”

The clip shows the unnamed professor first showing to the camera his many degrees and diplomas, all originals (not photocopies), before he tore each one of them as the anchor looked on.

Twitter commended the man’s bold move.

“Incredible courage and sense of righteousness. It is so heartening to see the men in Iran and Afghanistan are standing up for the right of their brave sisters and mothers in spite of serious personal risks,” one user wrote.

“Kudos to this man for leading by example and backing his words with real action,” another tweeted.

Another comment read: “THAT is a real man. I hope the men of Afghanistan can help free their mothers, wives, sisters and daughters from the dreadful oppression of the Taliban.”

The Taliban’s higher education minister announced the ban on women’s higher education last week, saying it would take immediate effect, just three months after allowing thousands of girls and women to take university entrance exams in most provinces across the country. There were restrictions on subjects they could choose and engineering and economics were blocked and journalism severely restricted.

Some demonstrations and protests that took place in the country after the new role was enforced but were quickly trampled.