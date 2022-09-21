Justin Trudeau slammed for singing 'Bohemian Rhapsody' in London ahead of Queen's funeral | Video

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is under fire for singing iconic rock song “Bohemian Rhapsody” at a hotel lobby in London, two days before Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.

A viral video of Trudeau, 50, singing Queen’s rock-operatic masterpiece to the piano at the The Corinthia Hotel has taken social media by storm for the PM’s alleged insensitivity to the grim reason of him being present in London – a funeral.

In a short, 14-second clip that has been viewed over 1.7 million times, Trudeau is seen passionately belting out the lyrics of the song immortalized by Queen frontman Freddie Mercury.

A small crowd gathered around him and the pianist Gregory Charles, watching and making videos of the performance. Dressed in a simple t-shirt, Trudeau was seen standing next to the piano singing.

Trudeau was in London with the Canadian delegation to pay tributes to the Queen who died on September 8.

The Twitter handle of the Canadian PM also tweeted: “Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II embraced her role as Queen of Canada, and we came of age under her reign. Watch as PM Justin Trudeau pays tribute to one of his favourite people in the world, Her Majesty, thanking her for her counsel, thoughtfulness, curiosity, and sense of humour,” with a video statement from Trudeau.

Twitter users slammed the “tone-deaf” attitude of Trudeau for singing during the 10-day mourning period for the Queen.

In a tweet, one user shared the video and wrote: "Failed Canadian PM Justin Trudeau in a sloppy t-shirt appearing to be drunk while singing Queen in the lobby of the $2,000 per night Corinthia Hotel in London, UK the night before Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. What an absolute disgrace."

“I guess they are waiting for the Crime Minister Justin Trudeau's Musical Clown Show. How does he not know this is not appropriate the night before the Queen's funeral?” another user tweeted.