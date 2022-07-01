Watch: Jordan port clouded in toxic yellow gas

Toxic gas leaked from a storage container in Jordan's Aqaba port earlier this week, killing 13 people and injuring over 300.

The leak, which took occurred on June 27, was a result of malfunctioning of the crane that was loading the tank onto a freighter.

The incident, caught on camera, showed the cable of the crane breaking, sending the container crashing. The impact of the fall caused a bright yellow cloud of gas to emerge from the container and engulf the ship. People stand close by were seen running away.

Teams from the Jordanian Civil Defence Department were sent to the site for a clean-up operation. Residents of the port city were told to stay indoors.

As a precaution, a nearby beach, popular among tourists, was also vacated.

Inhalation of chlorine causes symptoms like, shortness of breath, vertigo and cough. Of the 332 people hospitalised after the incident, 70 were on respirators, news agency AFP reported.

Jordanian authorities launched an investigation into the incident, which took place at the country's only port.

Providing an update on the investigation on June 29, Prime Minister Bisher al-Khasawneh said its results would be revealed to the public soon.

Meanwhile, the country's monarch, King Abdullah II, convened an emergency meeting on the incident and sought "transparent explanations" from the investigators. He promised "to hold the negligent to account under the law".

(With inputs from AFP)