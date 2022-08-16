Watch: India's longest, heaviest freight train Super Vasuki makes its debut

The Indian Railways ran the Super Vasuki, touted to be the country's longest and heaviest freight train, on Monday to mark Independence Day as part of the government’s Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebration.

“To mark the beginning of Amrit Kaal, SECR formed and ran Super Vasuki, five loaded train long haul on August 15, 2022 as a part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav Celebration,” the Railways said in a statement.

The train had 295 loaded wagons and was powered by 6 locos, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in a tweet.

The 3.5 km long Super Vasuki carried a load of about 27,000 tonne of coal. It was the highest quantity of fuel ever transported by the Indian Railways in a single train arrangement.

Several Twitter users appeared impressed with the feat. "6 WAG9s. That's freaking 54,000 hp. Sir, has IR set some kind of record in either no of wagons, load, haulage power or rake length? (sic)" commented Sambit Nayak (@sambitnk).

Another user Shipman (@shiptrained) wrote, "Transnet is South Africa holds record with 375 wagon train, I think. Nevertheless, Indian railways have done a wonderful job of operating this super Vasuki wagon train. Congratulations to Indian Railways."

"This is truly a good upgrade to the existing freight systems. The very length of this train shows how potentially useful it can be!" added user

@OdishaRaToka.

Meanwhile, there were also memes about how long people at railway crossings will have to wait for the train to pass.

What do you think of Super Vasuki? Let us know in the comments below.