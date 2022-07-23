English
    Watch: In China, huge sandstorm engulfs cars, causes darkness in towns

    The storm hit China's northwestern region on July 20. Wind speeds went up to 53 kilometres per hour.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 23, 2022 / 09:40 AM IST
    The storm in China's northwestern region on July 20 lasted four hours. (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @tongbingxue)

    The storm in China's northwestern region on July 20 lasted four hours. (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @tongbingxue)


    Dramatic videos have emerged on social media of a massive sandstorm ripping through China's northwestern region on July 20.

    Gigantic, fast-moving clouds of sand enveloped buildings and cars and blocked the sun. In some towns of Qinghai province, visibility dropped to less than 200 metres, South China Morning Post reported.

    The sandstorm lasted for about four hours, CNN reported. Wind speeds went up to 53 kilometres per hour.

     

    Close

    Residents stayed indoors as the storm passed through the region. No casualties were reported, according to Chinese media.

    Parts of Qinghai in China are deserts. Meteorologists at AccuWeather said sand from these areas was thrown up in the air as thunderstorms occurred in the country's western region in the middle of the week.

     

    Sandstorms are frequent in China's northwestern region. In 2021, a massive storm had engulfed the city of  Dunhuang, restricting mobility as visibility dropped.







    China is also battling intense heat, like many countries around the globe, compelling the authorities to issue red alerts. In Shanghai, the temperature has crossed 40 degrees Celsius this month.








    Extreme temperatures have also been seen in Europe this year. Heatwaves and droughts have caused wildfires to erupt in Spain, France, Portugal, Italy and Greece.


    In Spain, 500 people died due to extreme weather between July 9 to 18.

    The United Nations has cautioned that heatwaves will become more frequent and intense in the coming years.

    "They are becoming more frequent and this negative trend will continue... at least until the 2060s, independent of our success in climate mitigation efforts," Petteri Taalas, the chief of UN's World Meteorological Organization, has said.

    Tags: #China #sandstorm #Weather
