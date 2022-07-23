Watch: In China, huge sandstorm engulfs cars, causes darkness in towns

The storm in China's northwestern region on July 20 lasted four hours. (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @tongbingxue)

Dramatic videos have emerged on social media of a massive sandstorm ripping through China's northwestern region on July 20.

Gigantic, fast-moving clouds of sand enveloped buildings and cars and blocked the sun. In some towns of Qinghai province, visibility dropped to less than 200 metres, South China Morning Post reported.

The sandstorm lasted for about four hours, CNN reported. Wind speeds went up to 53 kilometres per hour.



This giant sandstorm in northwestern China looks like something out of an action movie. Filmed on July 20, the storm can be seen approaching and then swallowing cars on the road. Luckily, no casualties were reported. pic.twitter.com/GGCAaN3b7Y

— NowThis (@nowthisnews) July 23, 2022

Residents stayed indoors as the storm passed through the region. No casualties were reported, according to Chinese media.

Parts of Qinghai in China are deserts. Meteorologists at AccuWeather said sand from these areas was thrown up in the air as thunderstorms occurred in the country's western region in the middle of the week.



Watch: Dramatic images of a huge sandstorm in western China on Wednesday.pic.twitter.com/OPwmmQHUuB — Zhang Meifang (@CGMeifangZhang) July 22, 2022



Sandstorms are frequent in China's northwestern region. In 2021, a massive storm had engulfed the city of Dunhuang, restricting mobility as visibility dropped.













China is also battling intense heat, like many countries around the globe, compelling the authorities to issue red alerts. In Shanghai, the temperature has crossed 40 degrees Celsius this month.













Extreme temperatures have also been seen in Europe this year. Heatwaves and droughts have caused wildfires to erupt in Spain, France, Portugal, Italy and Greece.

In Spain, 500 people died due to extreme weather between July 9 to 18.