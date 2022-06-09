English
    Watch: How army rescued a toddler from borewell in Gujarat

    The two-year-old boy had fallen into the borewell on Tuesday while playing on a farm where his parents worked.

    PTI
    June 09, 2022 / 01:11 PM IST
    A two-year-old boy fell into a deep borewell at a farm in Gujarat's Surendranagar district, following which a team of the Army, fire brigade, police and health officials rushed to the spot and rescued him, officials said on Wednesday.

    The incident took place around 8 pm on Tuesday when the boy, Shivam, was playing at a farm in Dudapur village where his parents worked as labourers.

    He fell into the borewell and got trapped at a depth of 20-25 feet, Dhrangadhra administration official M P Patel told reporters.

     

    Soon after the district administration officials got to know about it, they alerted the local disaster management cell as well as a team of the National Disaster Response Force in Ahmedabad, located nearly 100 km from here.

    The local administration also sought help of the Army, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and police. A team of the Army, police, district administration staff and villagers then rushed the spot. They worked in coordination and the child was pulled out of the borewell by 10.45 pm, the official said.

    The boy was then taken to a government hospital in Dhrangadhra town, from where he was referred to the district civil hospital for further treatment, he said, adding that the child's condition is stable.

    "The rescue operation was completed in 40 minutes after the Army, police and other officials reached the spot," he said.
    first published: Jun 9, 2022 01:08 pm
