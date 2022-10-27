English
    Watch | Elon Musk stops by Twitter headquarters carrying a sink : 'Let that...'

    Billionaire Elon Musk's deal to acquire Twitter is expected to be closed this week. Ahead of that, he updated his bio on the social network to "Chief Twit".

    Reuters
    October 27, 2022 / 07:34 AM IST
    Elon is Musk is finally acquiring Twitter, after series of dramatic turns in the deal. (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @elonmusk/Twitter)

    Elon is Musk is finally acquiring Twitter, after series of dramatic turns in the deal. (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @elonmusk/Twitter)


    Billionaire Elon Musk said on Wednesday he was entering Twitter Inc's San Francisco office, days ahead of a court-ordered deadline to close his $44 billion deal for the social media platform.

    "Entering Twitter HQ  let that sink in!" said the caption to a video that Musk tweeted in which he was walking into the Twitter office carrying a sink in his hands.

    Hours earlier, he hinted at being the company's top boss after updating his profile's bio to "Chief Twit".

     

    Twitter confirmed Musk would visit the San Francisco office this week, but declined to comment further.

    In the six months of dramatic back-and-forth since Musk announced his $54.20 per share bid, Twitter initially resisted the deal by adopting a poison pill and later sued the world's richest man after he announced plans to abandon the offer on concerns about spam accounts on the platform.

    Earlier this month, Musk proposed to proceed with his original $44 billion bid, calling for an end to the lawsuit by Twitter.

    The Tesla Inc CEO notified co-investors who committed to help fund the Twitter deal that he plans to close it by Friday, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

    Equity investors including Sequoia Capital, Binance, Qatar Investment Authority and others have received the requisite paperwork for the financing commitment from Musk's lawyers, Reuters reported.

    Twitter shares were up about 1% at $53.31, just about $1 below Musk's offer price.

     
    Reuters
    Tags: #Elon Musk #Twitter
    first published: Oct 27, 2022 07:19 am
