    Watch: Elon Musk shares SpaceX's 'best landing video', has 3 million views

    The video featured SpaceX's Falcon 9 -- a reusable, two-stage rocket.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 18, 2022 / 03:05 PM IST
    (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @SpaceX)

    A stunning landing video of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 has captured attention on internet, gathering 3 million views.

    Elon Musk, the aerospace company’s boss, described it as their best landing video to date. “Thanks to Starlink,” he added.

    The video was of the landing of Falcon 9’s first stage on a droneship -- A Shortfall of Gravitas.

    "(This marked) SpaceX’s first 13th flight of a first stage booster and 100th successful mission with a flight proven orbital class rocket," the company said.

     

    SpaceX had on June 17 launched 53 Starlink satellites from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Starlink is a satellite internet constellation that covers the entire globe.

    The mission was supported by Falcon 9 -- a reusable, two-stage rocket.

    SpaceX manufactured for the "safe and reliable" transport of people and payloads into Earth orbit and beyond.

    "Falcon 9 is the world’s first orbital class reusable rocket," SpaceX has said. "Reusability allows SpaceX to re-fly the most expensive parts of the rocket, which in turn drives down the cost of space access."

    The rocket was a part of the first private crewed mission to the International Space Station in April.

    The mission was a partnership between NASA, SpaceX and Axiom -- a space infrastructure company based in Houston.

    "This is the golden era of commercial spaceflight,” said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson had said about the project. "NASA’s partnership with industry through the commercial cargo and crew programs --  and now commercial destinations – has been essential to the continued development of a thriving commercial space sector."
    Tags: #Elon Musk #Falcon 9 #SpaceX
    first published: Jun 18, 2022 02:59 pm
