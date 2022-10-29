English
    Watch: Crackers burst from car boot in Gurugram, 3 arrested.

    Videos showing crackers going off from a moving car were widely shared online.

    PTI
    October 29, 2022 / 04:20 PM IST
    (Image credit: Twitter)

    Three men were arrested for allegedly shooting off crackers off the top of the boot of their moving car on a busy Gurugram road, the police said on Friday. A video of the incident was widely shared on social media.

    The police said the arrested men were car dealers from Sikanderpur village.

    "During interrogation, it was revealed that they made a video on Diwali night," Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said.  "The accused Jatin was driving the car burning a box of firecrackers on the boot of a Hyundai Verna and Krishan (his friend) made the video while riding a BMW car. Later the video was posted by Jatin on Instagram."

     

    An FIR was filed against them under sections 279 (rash driving), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code.

    The Police have recovered a mobile and two cars, including a BMW,  from their possession.
