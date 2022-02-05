Watch: Chinese guard pulls Dutch journalist away from camera in middle of Winter Olympics broadcast

Dutch broadcaster NOS said its correspondent Sjoerd den Daas was fine and was able to finish his report a few minutes later. (Screengrab from video tweeted by Macon Yootheenk)

A Dutch TV journalist reporting on the 2022 Winter Olympics in China’s capital Beijing was manhandled by a guard outside the National Stadium, where the opening ceremony of the event took place on Friday.

Sjoerd den Daas, a correspondent for Dutch news broadcaster NOS, was doing a live broadcast when a guard came into the frame and grabbed his arm. Daas continued reporting but the guard soon pulled him away from the camera.



"We are now being pulled out of here,” Daas told the anchor of the broadcast, who was looking on with concern, Insider reported. "We have just been expelled from another area, so I'm afraid we'll have to come back to you later."

It is unclear why the guard interrupted the broadcast.

The Dutch broadcaster said Daas was fine and was able to finish his report a few minutes later. “Unfortunately, this is increasingly becoming a daily reality for journalists in China.”

NOS Editor-in-Chief Marcel Gelauff said the incident was a "painful illustration" of how China treated foreign press, Insider reported.

The incident led to anger on social media.

"Perhaps the response to this is for all Western media to simply stop covering the Winter Olympics," tweeted David B Frank, government affairs manager at Microsoft. "The Chinese regime craves the attention of the winter games, and yet there is no need to cover them."



P0litico journalist Plelim Kine tweeted: "Nothing says "Welcome to the Beijing Olympics!" quite like a Chinese police "physical intervention" targeting a foreign journalist in the middle of a live stand-up shot."

The Winter Olympics 2022 began on February 4 and will continue till February 20. Nearly 3,000 athletes from 90 countries are participating in the event.