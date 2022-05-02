Watch: PM Modi all praise for young boy’s patriotic song in Germany

Members of the Indian community gave Prime Minister Narendra Modi a rousing welcome as he landed in the country on May 2.

A little boy sang patriotic song, ‘Hey janma bhoomi bharat, hey karma bhoomi bharat’, to greet Modi upon his arrival.

A video tweeted by news agency ANI showed the prime minister snapping his fingers to the rhythm of the song. When the child finished singing, the prime minister praised him and patted him on his head.



Another child presented him a painting.

The prime minister is scheduled to meet German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for bilateral talks today.

The two leaders will co-chair the 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations. Indian ministers and their German counterparts will take part in the consultations.

"I look forward to exchanging views with Chancellor Scholz on strategic, regional and global developments that concern us both," Modi said in a statement.

After Germany, Modi will travel to Denmark to meet Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. He will also participate in the Second India-Nordic Summit.

Modi's third stop will be France, where he will hold talks with President Emmanuel Macron

Modi said that the diaspora was an important anchor in India's relationship with Europe. "I will take the opportunity of my visit to the continent to meet our brothers and sisters there," he added.