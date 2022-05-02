English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Watch: PM Modi all praise for young boy’s patriotic song in Germany

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi begun his three-nation Europe tour on May 2.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 02, 2022 / 01:41 PM IST
    (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @ANI)

    (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @ANI)


    Members of the Indian community gave Prime Minister Narendra Modi a rousing welcome as he landed in the country on May 2.

    A little boy sang patriotic song, ‘Hey janma bhoomi bharat, hey karma bhoomi bharat’, to greet Modi upon his arrival.

    A video tweeted by news agency ANI showed the prime minister snapping his fingers to the rhythm of the song. When the child finished singing, the prime minister praised him and patted him on his head.

     

    Another child presented him a painting.

    Close

    Related stories

    The prime minister is scheduled to meet German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for bilateral talks today.

    The two leaders will co-chair the 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations. Indian ministers and their German counterparts will take part in the consultations.

    "I look forward to exchanging views with Chancellor Scholz on strategic, regional and global developments that concern us both," Modi said in a statement.

    After Germany, Modi will travel to Denmark to meet Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. He will also participate in the Second India-Nordic Summit.

    Modi's third stop will be France, where he will hold talks with President Emmanuel Macron

    Modi said that the diaspora was an important anchor in India's relationship with Europe. "I will take the opportunity of my visit to the continent to meet our brothers and sisters there," he added.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Europe #Germany #Narendra Modi
    first published: May 2, 2022 01:33 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.