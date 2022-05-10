Watch: Blood-red paint tossed on Russian envoy during Poland visit

Russia's ambassador to Poland was splattered with red paint by anti-war protestors on May 9 while he was on his way to lay flowers at a Soviet memorial in Warsaw.

Videos showed Sergey Andreev being attacked in full view of cameras, surrounded by a crowd shouting "fascists".





The Russian foreign ministry described the protestors as "admirers of neo-Nazism".

"In Warsaw, during the laying of a wreath at the cemetery of Soviet soldiers, an attack was carried out on the Russian ambassador to Poland, Sergei Andreev, and the Russian diplomats accompanying him," Russian spokesperson Maria Zakharova was quoted as saying by The Moscow Times. "But as I have said before, we cannot be intimidated. It must be terrible for the inhabitants of Europe to see their own reflections in the mirror."

Moscow has taken up the matter with Warsaw.

Meanwhile, Andreev said he and his colleagues escaped without any serious injuries.

"Possibly, there was some scratch. But neither I nor the team sustained anything serious injuries," he said, according to TASS news agency.

Russia has been facing international condemnation for its war on Ukraine, which has killed thousands of civilians and reduced bustling Ukrainian cities like Mariupol to ruins.

Nearly 59 lakh Ukrainians have fled the country since February 24 -- when Russia launched a full-scale invasion of its neighbouring country.

Russian President Vladimir Putin insists that the war is a "special military operation" to "de-Nazify" Ukraine. The country is led by a Jewish president -- Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

(With inputs from AFP)