English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Watch: Blood-red paint tossed on Russian envoy during Poland visit

    A crowd protesting against the Russia-Ukraine war in Poland's capital Warsaw shouted "fascists" when the envoy, Sergey Andreev, arrived in the city for a memorial ceremony on May 9.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 10, 2022 / 08:35 AM IST
    Sergey Andreev, Russian’s ambassador to Poland, was attacked by anti-war protestors in Poland on May 9. (Image credit: @Exen/Twitter)

    Sergey Andreev, Russian’s ambassador to Poland, was attacked by anti-war protestors in Poland on May 9. (Image credit: @Exen/Twitter)


    Russia's ambassador to Poland was splattered with red paint by anti-war  protestors on May 9 while he was on his way to lay flowers at a Soviet memorial in Warsaw.

    Videos showed Sergey Andreev being attacked in full view of cameras, surrounded by a crowd shouting "fascists".

     

     

    The Russian foreign ministry described the protestors as "admirers of neo-Nazism".

    Close

    Related stories

    "In Warsaw, during the laying of a wreath at the cemetery of Soviet soldiers, an attack was carried out on the Russian ambassador to Poland, Sergei Andreev, and the Russian diplomats accompanying him," Russian spokesperson Maria Zakharova was quoted as saying by The Moscow Times. "But as I have said before, we cannot be intimidated. It must be terrible for the inhabitants of Europe to see their own reflections in the mirror."

    Moscow has taken up the matter with Warsaw.

    Meanwhile, Andreev said he and his colleagues escaped without any serious injuries.

    "Possibly, there was some scratch. But neither I nor the team sustained anything serious injuries," he said, according to TASS news agency.

    Russia has been facing international condemnation for its war on Ukraine, which has killed thousands of civilians and reduced bustling Ukrainian cities like Mariupol to ruins.

    Nearly 59 lakh Ukrainians have fled the country since February 24 -- when Russia launched a full-scale invasion of its neighbouring country.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin insists that the war is a "special military operation" to "de-Nazify" Ukraine. The country is led by a Jewish president -- Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

    (With inputs from AFP)



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Poland #Russia #Russia-Ukraine war #Ukraine
    first published: May 10, 2022 08:31 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.