    Watch: Bengaluru doctor runs to hospital for emergency surgery after ditching car stuck in traffic

    Govind Nandakumar, a surgical gastroenterologist at Manipal Hospitals, tweeted a video on September 10 of him rushing to work.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 12, 2022 / 11:24 AM IST
    (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @docgovind)


    A doctor in Bengaluru had to recently abandon his car stuck in traffic and dash to hospital to attend to his patients.

    Govind Nandakumar, a surgical gastroenterologist at Manipal Hospitals, tweeted a video on September 10 of him rushing to work.

    "Sometimes better to run to work!," he wrote tagging the city's traffic police and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

     

    The day he ran to work, Nandakumar was scheduled to perform an emergency laparoscopic gallbladder surgery, The New Indian Express reported.

    He was in the final stretch of his journey when he realised he would be delayed.

    “The last stretch usually taken 10 mins. I was stuck in the traffic, getting nervous about being late. I checked Google Maps which showed that it will take another 45 minutes,” he told the newspaper.

    On the Sarjapur-Marathahalli road stretch, he left his car with his driver and ran. He joked that working out regularly made it easier for him to run.

    He eventually reached the hospital on time.

    Bengaluru, India's start-up and IT hub, struggles with traffic congestion.

    Last week, life in the city was thrown out of gear because of incessant rains. Visuals from the city showed boats and tractors out on the roads and plush villas flooded.

     
    Tags: #Bengaluru #traffic
    first published: Sep 12, 2022 11:05 am
