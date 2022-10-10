Watch: BBC journalist in Kyiv ducks during live report amid Russia attack

Russia carried out fresh strikes across Ukraine, including the capital Kyiv on Monday, causing multiple casualties. The strikes in Kyiv were caught on a live broadcast of BBC news, the reporter movingly quickly to take cover.

In his report, Huge Bachega, the BBC's correspondent in Kyiv, was speaking about the destruction of a strategic bridge between Crimea and Russia over the weekend.

He was interrupted by thundering sounds in the sky. Bachega looked upwards and then quickly ducked when he heard an explosion.

The reporter rushed to a shelter with his crew and the BBC was able to contact him an hour later.





Bachega told the BBC a Russian missile hit very close to the crew's hotel in Kyiv's city centre.

He described at attack as "shocking". “There was a sense that life, as much as possible, was returning to normal," he said.

Russia stepped up its offensive a day after an explosion occurred on a bridge linking it to Crimea, for which it blamed Ukraine.

On Monday, many cities in Ukraine came under attack. President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia wanted to "wipe us from the face of the Earth", news agency AFP reported.

"Air raid sirens are not subsiding around Ukraine... Unfortunately there are dead and wounded. Please do not leave the shelters," he appealed to Ukrainians.

Reports are emerging of electricity and water outages in Ukrainian cities after the strikes.

Other countries condemned the attacks. The United Kingdom described them as "unacceptable".

(With inputs from AFP)