Watch: Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann go back to school as they attend 'mindfulness class'

Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann along with other AAP leaders attended a 'Mindfulness Class' today at a Delhi government school. (Image: @AamAadmiParty/Twitter)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann were seen attending a “mindfulness class” at a government school in the national capital today along with several other Aam Aadmi Party leaders.

In a video shared by AAP on Twitter, Kejriwal and Mann are seen sitting at the last bench in a class full of young students of the primary section.

AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadda, Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia and several other party leaders too were sitting with the students as a young boy demonstrates to the class how to be mindful. The leaders interacted with the students taking an active part in the class.

“Look who's back to school? Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal along with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann attend a ' Mindfulness Class ' in a Delhi Govt School in Chirag Enclave #KejriwalModel,” AAP tweeted with the minute-long video.

All children had a smiley-face pin on them and were wearing face masks.

Mann is on a two-day visit to Delhi along with his senior officers and is touring health institutes and schools in the capital to understand the "Delhi model" and replicate it in Punjab.

"The revolution in education’s system is discussed across the country. We will replicate the same model in Punjab where students from either rich or poor background will get quality education together. The country will progress this way by learning from each other,” Mann said, news agency PTI reported.

Mindfulness classes are a key cornerstone in the Delhi government’s “Happiness curriculum” in schools that Education Minister Manish Sisodia has dubbed a huge success. Last year, he said the government's aim is to make mindfulness a mass movement and a part of everyone's life in the city.

Sisodia had also noted that children are actively trying to keep themselves as well as their families stress free and mindfulness classes have helped a lot especially amid the devastating pandemic.

The Happiness Curriculum was started 2018 and involves the well-being for all students through a 35-minute class conducted every day for all students in kindergarten to class 8 across 1,030 government schools in Delhi.





